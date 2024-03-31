Uttar Pradesh: Ahead Of Summer Season, Ram Lalla Dons In Cotton Clothes

As temperatures soar with the onset of the summer season, Shri Ram Lalla, the deity at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, has transitioned to comfortable cotton attire, according to a recent social media update by the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Considering the arrival of the summer season and the rising temperatures, starting today, Bhagwan Shri Ramlala will be wearing cotton vastra.



The vastra that Prabhu is wearing today, is made of handloom cotton malmal, dyed with natural indigo, and adorned with gotta flowers.… pic.twitter.com/BtDyzQXYgp — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 30, 2024

In a post, the Trust said, "The vastra (dress material) that Prabhu (God) is wearing today is made of handloom cotton 'malmal', dyed with natural indigo, and adorned with 'gotta' flowers." The post also tagged the designer, Manish Tripathi, responsible for crafting Shri Ram Lalla's attire.

Acharya Satyendra Das Calls For Adequate Cooling Measures Amid Rising Summer Temperatures

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the temple, said, "Due to the rising temperature, Lord Ram Lalla has been adorned with cotton clothes to minimize the effects of the heat. After the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Ram Lalla was placed inside the temple. There is no fan or air-conditioner in the sanctum sanctorum until now, and air-conditioners should be installed inside the garbhagriha."

Highlighting the necessity for suitable arrangements for devotees during the summer months, especially amidst the influx of thousands seeking darshan of the deity, Acharya Das stressed the importance of ensuring their comfort.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple In Ayodhya

Devotees Delighted By Lord Ram Lalla's Comfortable Handloom Attire

First-time devotees, Gaurav and Koustav, who traveled from Pune with their mother for darshan, expressed their delight, stating, "It was heartening to witness Lord Ram Lalla wearing comfortable cotton attire. We were elated to have the divine darshan in handloom clothing."

Similarly, in an online post, another devotee praised the decision, stating, "This thoughtful decision honors tradition while ensuring comfort amidst the summer heat. Applause for the switch to handloom cotton with natural indigo dye - a beautiful and sustainable choice! Jai Shri Ram!"