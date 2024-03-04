Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers At Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple In Ayodhya |

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet members offered prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Monday. He said that they had come here to seek the blessings of Lord Ram so that they could continue working for the uplift of the poor.

CM Mohan Yadav said, "We are all very fortunate. We have come here to seek the blessings of Lord Ram so that we can continue working for the poor. We have come from Madhya Pradesh and the relationship between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh was established 2,000 years ago when Samrat Vikramaditya came to Ayodhya." He further said that after a gap of 500 years, good times have returned back and after the 'Pran Pratishtha' Ayodhya has become a divine place.

"I wish to congratulate the people of Uttar Pradesh. This is a city that leads to salvation. If the state government wishes we would also like to build a Madhya Pradesh Bhawan for pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and also build a Ghat in the name of Samrat Vikramaditya here," he further said.

CM Mohan Yadav and his cabinet ministers chanted "Shri Ram-Jai Ram" on this occasion.

'Feeling blessed'

He further said, "I feel blessed. Lord Ram's darshan is the result of the good deeds of several births. Today we offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum. We felt as if god himself is seated. We pray that our Sanatan Dhrama's flag always flies high." Earlier, while addressing the cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya, the chief minister said that it was a special day for them as they got an opportunity to go to Ayodhya.

"Today is a special day for us. It is a good fortune of all of us that after a wait of 500 years, the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram was completed on January 22 and today we are getting an opportunity to go to Ayodhya Dham and have darshan of Lord Ram Lalla in the grand temple," the CM said.