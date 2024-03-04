MP: Congress' Jairam Ramesh Says Jyotiraditya Scindia Will Lose 2024 In Same Way He Did In 2019

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh has taken a potshot at Jyotiraditya Scindia stating that the Union Minister will lose the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the same way he lost the 2019 general elections.

The Congress leader made the remark while speaking to ANI in Guna district on Monday, when he arrived in the state with the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

On being asked if a Congress candidate will be able to defeat Scindia from Guna constituency, Ramesh said, "The way Jyotiraditya Scindia lost elections in 2019, he will lose the same way in 2024 as well." Notably, the BJP on Saturday, released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls fielding Union Minister Scindia from Guna constituency.

Scindia had switched from the Congress to join the BJP in 2020.

Meanwhile, speaking about RJD's Jan Vishwas Maha Rally in Patna on Sunday, Jairam Ramesh said that it was an important rally. Patna is the centre of politics and political earthquakes start from there.

"Main faces of the INDIA alliance were there and it (Jan Vishwas Maharally) had only one message that the INDIA alliance meant justice for the farmer and youth, freedom from unemployment, from economic disparities and freedom from social polarisation.

It was an important rally. Patna is the centre of politics. 'Rajnitik Bhookamp sab Patna se hi shuru hote hai (political earthquakes start from there). Kabhi kabhi palti bhi ho jata hai waha, waha palti ke bhi ustaad hai' (referring to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar switching sides to BJP from RJD)," Jairam Ramesh said.