Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Slams Media For Prioritising Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash Over Farmers, Inflation & Joblessness (WATCH)

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Shivpuri on day-4 of its Madhya Pradesh tour on Monday. A huge crowd of youths had gathered to attend his road show.

Gandhi, along with senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and state chief Jitu Patwari, was seen in an open jeep, addressing the public.

Mounting an attack on the Modi govt, Gandhi said, "Previously, public sector jobs like those in HCL and BHEL were available for SC, ST, tribal, and economically backward general caste people. The Modi government has put an end to all of this."

Once again, he accused the media of favouring wealthy businessmen over highlighting issues faced by farmers. In a veiled attack, he slammed media for showing grand wedding celebrations (Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's) over concerns of farmers, underprivileged and important issues of the country.

"There are three major issues in India: unemployment, inflation, and corruption. These issues are crucial for the general public. However, it is often observed that the media does not pay attention to these issues. Instead, the media often focuses on Bollywood stars, majestic wedding celebrations. This concerns ordinary people because their issues and problems are not addressed by the media. This creates a perception among people that their future is in the hands of the media."

Starting from Babu Quarters on Shivpuri Road in Gwalior, the journey reached Shivpuri. Rahul will address gatherings in Raghogarh, and Byawara. Following this, Rahul will engage with farmers in Bhatakheri, Byawara.