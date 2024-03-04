Bhopal: BJP Women Contenders Enter LS Poll Arena Focusing Empowerment  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 24 candidates fielded by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, four of them are women. These female candidates are championing women's empowerment, with a focus on literacy, education, training, employment, gender equality and awareness .

A day after the rollout of the BJP’s list, Free Press spoke to three of the women candidates to find out their priorities if they secure victory in the elections.

Academy for imparting army training: Sandhya

Ray Sandhya Ray, the Member of Parliament and BJP’s candidate from Bhind Lok Sabha Constituency, expressed her commitment to establishing a “Sena ki Academy” (army academy) or training center in her constituency if she wins the election.

She said, “Many citizens in my constituency choose to serve in the army. I aspire to establish a military academy or training center in my constituency to support their aspirations. Furthermore, in my constituency, women hold representative positions across various sectors, from local bodies to Zila Panchayats.

Our government has successfully passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill, advocating for women's rights in all sectors. During my previous tenure, I initiated numerous schemes and projects. Notably, the construction of Bhind-Etawah 4-lane road and the integration of railway projects with the Amrit Yojana were launched. In my forthcoming tenure, I aim to ensure the successful implementation and operation of these projects for the benefit of the people in my constituency.”

Check migration: Anita Chouhan

Anita Nagar Chouhan, BJP candidate from Ratlam, has highlighted migration as a critical concern in her constituency. Chouhan affirmed her commitment to tackling this issue if elected as an MP. She said, “Migration poses a significant concern in our area, and if elected as the MP, I will endeavor to mitigate its impact. Our party places a strong emphasis on women, with both central and state schemes tailored to address their needs. Consequently, during my campaign, I will prioritize addressing the issues of women and migration.”

Check crimes against women: Lata Wankhede

Lata Wankhede, the BJP candidate from Sagar and former chairperson of the State Women's Commission, intends to focus on raising awareness about women’s issues and advocating for policies aimed at improving access to education and healthcare in the constituency. Wankhede said, “Nari, Shiksha aur Swasthya (women, education, and health) will be my foremost priorities. I will focus on these issues during my campaign. Having served as the chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, I have witnessed the violence against women. Once elected as a member of parliament, I am committed to ending such violence in my constituency and empowering women.”