MP: Woman Tumbles & Falls While Attempting To Board Moving Train In Jabalpur; No Injuries Reported

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman narrowly escaped injury after falling while attempting to board a moving train at Jabalpur's Madan Mahal railway station on Friday. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed on the platform.

The injured woman, identified as Kajal Dubey from Katni district, was on her way to Bhopal for personal reasons. Unfortunately, she was delayed in reaching Madan Mahal station to catch her train. As she arrived on the platform, she saw the train departing, prompting her to run and attempt to catch it, resulting in the accident.

Woman Falls Under Moving Train While Attempting To Board At Madan Mahal Railway Station In #Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #Train pic.twitter.com/IOJF2jEnQQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 4, 2024

Read Also Bhopal: One Injured In Firing In Front Of BJP Office In Gwalior

According to railway officials, the incident occurred on Friday evening when the Shridham Express, bound for Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, departed from Jabalpur at 5:30 PM as scheduled. As the train arrived at Madan Mahal station, the young woman attempted to board one of the coaches. In her attempt, she grasped the coach's gate but slipped, falling from the platform.

Read Also Bhopal: BJP Women Contenders Enter LS Poll Arena Focusing Empowerment

Another woman, who tried to help her relatives board the train, quickly alerted the authorities by pulling the chain to stop the train. The train halted, and it was discovered that the woman had sustained injuries from the incident. She was promptly taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment, where she is currently receiving care.

Balram Yadav, the officer-in-charge of the GRP station, informed that Kajal Dubey is undergoing treatment and is stable.