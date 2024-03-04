Bhopal: One Injured In Firing In Front Of BJP Office In Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha candidate’s supporter and supporters of other group went into clash, in the BJP party office, in the incident one person was injured in a firing incident said the Gwalior police on Sunday.

The incident occurred close to a police outpost in the Maharaj Bada area in the afternoon, the police said.

According to party sources, a fight broke out between supporters of BJP leader Bharat Singh Kushwaha, who is the party's candidate from Gwalior seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"We were notified about the firing near BJ|P office. We rushed the injured man, Dharmendra Singh Gurjar, to a hospital," Kotwali City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ayush Gupta told media.

Gurjar sustained bullet injury to his arm, he said. "Singh was apprehended and a firearm was recovered from him. A probe has been initiated to find out the reason for the clash,"the official said.

A fight broke out between two groups minutes after Kushwaha left the party office and they exchanged blows and one of them opened fire, sources said.