 Uttar Pradesh: 6 Killed In Bulandshahr Cylinder Blast; Injuries Reported As Rescue Efforts Continue
Speaking to ANI, Chandra Prakash Paryadarshi, City Magistrate Bulandshahr said, " Total six bodies have been brought here in the district hospital for post-mortem, three male bodies and three female bodies. These are the victims of the Sikandrabad tragedy. I can't exactly say the total number of casualties. I have my duty in the district hospital and six bodies were brought here."

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): At least six people were killed in a cylinder blast that occurred in a house in the Ashapuri Colony of Sikandrabad on Monday, said officials.

Earlier while speaking to ANI, Bulandshahr District Magistrate, Chandra Prakash Singh said that five people died in the incident.

"A cylinder blast occurred at a house in Ashapuri colony between 8:30-9 pm. There were 18-19 people in the house, eight people were rescued from here whose condition were very critical. The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed the death of five people, three people are still injured, out of which one is in serious condition but his treatment is underway," he said earlier.

"Fire brigade team, police department team, municipal corporation team, medical team, NDRF team are at the spot," Singh said.

The District Magistrate said that taking cognizance of the incident Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "instructed us to immediately reach the spot and carry out relief and rescue work... The reasons for the blast will be investigated."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

