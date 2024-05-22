 Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Chaitanya Nath's Mortal Remains Dug Out 11 Days After His Death, Sent For Post-Mortem After Family Alleges Foul Play
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Yogi Chaitanya Nath's Mortal Remains Dug Out 11 Days After His Death, Sent For Post-Mortem After Family Alleges Foul Play

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Chaitanya Nath's Mortal Remains Dug Out 11 Days After His Death, Sent For Post-Mortem After Family Alleges Foul Play

The body of Yogi Chaitanya Nath, the head priest of Lal Nath Samadhi Math, was exhumed on Tuesday from his 'samadhi' (burial) by police for post-mortem.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image

Agra: The body of Yogi Chaitanya Nath, the head priest of Lal Nath Samadhi Math, was exhumed on Tuesday from his 'samadhi' (burial) by police for post-mortem, the police said.

The body was exhumed nearly 11 days after his death when his family members alleged foul play in his death and submitted an application to the Additional Police Commissioner Keshav Chaudhary.

Nath, who had been serving the math for five years, died on May 10.

His body lay in a room for two days and it was found when a foul smell started emanating. He was buried at the temple premises on Agra Cantt Station Road under Sadar police limits.

Read Also
Laila Khan Murder: Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Punishment On May 24
article-image

Statement Of ACP Hemant Kumar

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hemant Kumar said, "A postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death. The matter is being investigated in detail, given claims of missing belongings and unauthorised use of the yogi's mobile and ATM card after his demise."

Yogi Chaitanya Nath Allegations

Nath's brother Munna Mishra alleged, "After my brother's suspicious death, other seers buried him in a 'samadhi'. Later, I came to know that his body was found in a pool of blood. His mobile phone, ATM card, and other belongings were missing. It was found by the bank that money was withdrawn using the ATM card even after his death. I tracked the mobile location to Delhi and Pratapgarh."

Mishra approached Agra police for justice and on the latter's orders, a team from Sadar police station was constituted to investigate the case. Nath's body was exhumed in the presence of ACPs, Hemant Kumar and Sayyad Areeb Ahmed.

The seer was a disciple of 'Nath Sampradaya'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Chief JP Nadda Rips Into Congress: 'There Used To Be Govt That Treated Terrorists With Biryani'

BJP Chief JP Nadda Rips Into Congress: 'There Used To Be Govt That Treated Terrorists With Biryani'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Strongly Objects To PM Modi's Recent Remarks About Shree Jagannath Temple In...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Strongly Objects To PM Modi's Recent Remarks About Shree Jagannath Temple In...

ECI Bans Former Kolkata HC Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay From Campaigning For 24 Hours Over Sexist...

ECI Bans Former Kolkata HC Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay From Campaigning For 24 Hours Over Sexist...

FSSAI Finds No Trace Of Ethylene Oxide In Samples Of Spices Of MDH & Everest In 28 Lab Reports

FSSAI Finds No Trace Of Ethylene Oxide In Samples Of Spices Of MDH & Everest In 28 Lab Reports

Maharashtra: 4 Teenagers Drown In Bhavali Dam During Picnic In Igatpuri

Maharashtra: 4 Teenagers Drown In Bhavali Dam During Picnic In Igatpuri