Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Woman Seeking Divorce Raped By Hubby, Held; 1 Crushed To Death, Driver Flees & More | Representative Image

Woman seeking divorce raped by hubby, held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman, who had filed for divorce from her husband, was allegedly raped by him almost a fortnight ago at her house in the city, the police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested, the police added.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said that the woman was married to accused for four years. Recently, owing to irreconcilable differences, the woman had filed for divorce.

Almost 13 days ago, her husband visited her house and asked her to withdraw the case from the court. He told her that he wanted to live with him again. Following this, her husband raped her, and told her not to inform the police about the incident. He repeated the act a week ago too. On Tuesday, he denied to keep the woman with him.

1 crushed to death, driver flees

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old Nariyalkheda resident was mowed down by a vehicle in Khajuri Sadak on Tuesday night, the police reported on Wednesday. The police said they have begun searching for driver, who hit the man and fled. Khajuri Sadak police station TI Neeraj Verma told Free Press that the man who died was Vijay Sisodia.

On Tuesday late night, the police received information about a man lying in a pool of blood in Khajuri Sadak area. They rushed to the spot and ascertained his identity on the basis of documents. His moped was found in a mangled state near his body, owing to which the police concluded that he was crushed by a four-wheeler. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The police are scanning CCTV footages to nab accused.

Mantralaya employee’s daughter kills self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old daughter of a man employed at Mantralaya, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Habibganj on Wednesday morning. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, the police added.

Investigating officer (IO) at Habibganj police station, Narayan Thakur told Free Press the woman who took the extreme step was Nishita Swami (25), daughter of SR Swami. On Wednesday morning, when her mother went to her room to give her breakfast, she found her hanging from the ceiling of her room. The police were called who began probe but failed to find suicide note. The incident is being probed, the police said.