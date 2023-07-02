UP Crime: Youth Snatches Woman's Chain In Broad Daylight In Lucknow's Gomti Nagar; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Screengrab from the CCTV footage | Twitter

A woman in Lucknow's Viram Khand area in Gomti Nagar had to go through a harrowing experience as a youth who was stalking the woman on the road, ran from the back, pulled her chain, pushed her down on the road and ran away with the chain. The incident was captured on CCTV camera. The woman, who initially looked shocked, quickly collected herself up and also ran to catch the miscreant, but to no avail. The incident took place in the posh Gomti Nagar area and the day light robbery raises questions on the security of women.

Brazen crime

The brazen nature of the crime and the sight of helpless of the woman who tried her best and yet could not stop the miscreant from stealing her valuable.

Woman was returning back from a religious programme

The woman who got looted was returning back to her house after attending a religious programme. The video shows the woman walking back home in what looks like a normal atmosphere as there is nothing to suggest that there could be any threat to her safety. However, the miscreant who snatched her chain moves swiftly from the back and executes the robbery within seconds. It is clear from the video that the miscreant was prepared and had his eyes on the woman's chain.

Deterrent needed

The incident is another example of how easily and fearlessly those willing to break law manage to do it while a common person is at the mercy of administration and police. Though CCTVs ensure that those behind such crimes are identified, it would take more for preventing miscreants from executing their sinister designs and cause harm to citizens.