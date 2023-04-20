Uttar Pradesh: 2 bikers snatch Lucknow woman's gold chain at gunpoint; she dares to confront them with courage in viral video

Uttar Pradesh: 2 bikers snatch Lucknow woman's gold chain at gunpoint | Twitter: Piyush Rai

A video of two bikers snatching away a woman's chain in broad daylight has surfaced on social media. It also captures how the woman doesn't lose hope and tries to fight back. The CCTV footage carries the timestamp of Tuesday, and the incident was caught on camera from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. WATCH VIDEO:

This is Lucknow, Here a man is robbing a girl on gun point without any fear of law and order



Reminder: Yogi Adityanath is CM of this state pic.twitter.com/ImwPdz1tIp — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) April 20, 2023

In UP's Lucknow, two armed assailants robbed a woman of her gold chain at gun point at the main gate of her house. The woman on scooter can be seen confronting one of the assailants who later fled on the motorcycle. The broad day light incident happened in Krishnanagar area. pic.twitter.com/M6YOmr7nEQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 20, 2023

In the video, we can see two bikers -- having covered their faces with a helmet and cloth -- attacking a woman in Lucknow's Krishnanagar area. The female was robbed of her gold chain at gunpoint when she was just about to enter a residence. The footage showed the woman riding her scooter into the entry gate of a residence, purportedly her own, when one of the bikers rushed to threaten and rob her.

Furthermore, the woman was seen defending herself against the miscreants. She got down her vehicle and ran behind the bikers. The CCTV video was tweeted by a journalist named Piyush Rai who reported the daylight robbery online. More details in this regard are awaited.