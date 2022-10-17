On camera: Brave female bank official fights armed robber with bare hands in Rajasthan; video goes viral

Rajasthan: A female official from Marudhara Gramin Bank, being reported as the bank manager Poonam Gupta, was seen bravely fighting to foil a bank robbery attempt. The incident took place on Meera Marg, Sriganganagar near Abohar on Saturday evening.

CCTV footage showing the encounter between the bank officials and the armed robber has surfaced on social media. The thief (identified as 29-year old Lavish) entered the premises carrying a knife to scare officials. However, the video shows Gupta courageously taking lead to fight the male robber with her bare hands.

Appreciation is must for this kind of courageous act.

Hats off to exemplary courage shown by Poonam Gupta, manager

Marudhara bank, Sriganganar. pic.twitter.com/p8pPgxPSBC — Dr Bhageerath Choudhary IRS (@DrBhageerathIRS) October 17, 2022

Reports quoted Ram Vilas Bishnoi, in-charge, Meera Chowk police post, who reached the spot and took the accused into custody. Bishnoi informed that Lavish threatened an employee into filling a bag with cash, later a plier slipped out of his pocket, which Gupta picked up and clashed with him.