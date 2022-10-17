e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn camera: Brave female bank official fights armed robber with bare hands in Rajasthan; video goes viral

On camera: Brave female bank official fights armed robber with bare hands in Rajasthan; video goes viral

The thief was identified as 29-year old Lavish.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Rajasthan: A female official from Marudhara Gramin Bank, being reported as the bank manager Poonam Gupta, was seen bravely fighting to foil a bank robbery attempt. The incident took place on Meera Marg, Sriganganagar near Abohar on Saturday evening.

CCTV footage showing the encounter between the bank officials and the armed robber has surfaced on social media. The thief (identified as 29-year old Lavish) entered the premises carrying a knife to scare officials. However, the video shows Gupta courageously taking lead to fight the male robber with her bare hands.

Reports quoted Ram Vilas Bishnoi, in-charge, Meera Chowk police post, who reached the spot and took the accused into custody. Bishnoi informed that Lavish threatened an employee into filling a bag with cash, later a plier slipped out of his pocket, which Gupta picked up and clashed with him.

Read Also
On camera: Man throws co-passenger from moving train in West Bengal; chilling video goes viral
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Congress presidential elections: 75 delegates including Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi to vote at AICC...

Congress presidential elections: 75 delegates including Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi to vote at AICC...

India logs 2,060 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

India logs 2,060 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

On camera: Brave female bank official fights armed robber with bare hands in Rajasthan; video goes...

On camera: Brave female bank official fights armed robber with bare hands in Rajasthan; video goes...

Excise scam: Ahead of CBI questioning, Sisodia says fake case lodged against him

Excise scam: Ahead of CBI questioning, Sisodia says fake case lodged against him

Karnataka Minister blames NHAI for Hassan road crash

Karnataka Minister blames NHAI for Hassan road crash