Tuticorin custodial deaths: Three more police officials arrested for murder of Jayaraj and Fenix

The state government should continue its "police well being programme" an initiative in collaboration with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, it said.

"...public security can be ensured only if the police force is physically mentally and morally strong. A few bad apples here and there should not be a reason to condemn the entire force of around 1.25 lakh people..any form of violence is a product of sick mind," a bench of Justices P N prakash and B Pugalendhi said.

Transferring the case to CJM court, it said: "Bearing in mind the fact that a case of this gravity has to be dealt by a Judicial officer of the rank of Subordinate judge, We are of the view that CJM Tuticorin should exercise powers of the judicial magistrate in this case."

The Judges also directed the CJM to conduct an enquiry into injuries sustained by Raja Singh, an inmate of the sub- jail at Kovilpatti, where the father-son duo were also lodged, and direct the Inspector of the town to register a case and transfer the investigation to the deputy superintendent of police.

Earlier, announcing the fresh arrests, a senior CB-CID official said: "All important police personnel involved in the incident have been arrested...the investigation continues." Senior IPS officer S Murugan, who took over as Inspector General of Police South Zone, on Thursday confirmed the four arrests and asserted that "custodial deaths" must not be allowed to happen and all arrests should be carried out in accordance with law and as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

While training police personnel on criminal investigation, scientific methods were focused nowadays, he said, adding probe was also being handled scientifically in all cases.

With such an emphasis and continuous training, allegations of excesses would be a thing of the past, he said.

The official said "adequate police protection" has been provided to the woman police head constable Revathy who testified on the alleged police excesses and told a magisterial probe that the two were assaulted the entire night at the police station.