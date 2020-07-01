Tuticorin custodial deaths: Six people booked for murder of Jayaraj and Fenix; sub-inspector arrested

Towards the end of June, people were outraged after two men in Tamil Nadu passed away within hours of each other after spending three days in police custody. The father and son duo had been arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop. Three days later, they died in a government hospital after allegedly being thrashed by police officials at the Sathankulam police station.

Since then, amid pan-India outrage, both on social media platforms and offline, five policemen, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors had been suspended, and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced on Sunday that the case was being handed over to the CBI. Taking the fact that there might be procedural delays in the CBI takeover, the Madras High Court had then ordered the CB-CID to start investigations.

Now, on Wednesday, July 1, the Crime-Branch of the Crime Investigation Department has arrested Sub-Inspector Raghu Ganesh who was in suspension in connection with the case.