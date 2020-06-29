Amid outrage over custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix, Tamil Nadu man dies after alleged thrashing by cops

Close on the heels of the death of a father-son duo in Tuticorin allegedly after being thrashed by police, an autorickshaw driver here died on Sunday, days after being allegedly assaulted by the men in uniform.

The victim, Kumaresan, died at the Tirunelveli Government hospital on Saturday where he was admitted with injuries after being allegedly assaulted on June 12 and two police personnel have been booked in this connection, police said.

They said the relatives of the auto driver, aged about 25 years, staged a road roko, demanding justice.

Police, who were holding talks with the people of Veerakeralamputhur near Alangulam in this district, said cases had been filed against two police personnel, including an Assistant Sub Inspector.

The deceased man had appeared at the local police station in connection with a dispute and soon after he was allegedly thrashed by the cops, the victim's father had filed a complaint with the district police chief.

DMK President M K Stalin slammed the incident, asking if Chief Minister K Palaniswami has "handed over" the state to the police.

"..what is the chief minister doing," he said on Twitter.