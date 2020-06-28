JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Why debate about custodial deaths in India should go beyond this particular case?

The custodial death of Jayaraj and his son Fenix in Tamil Nadu has sent shock-waves across the country. The duo died within 10 hours of each other, allegedly due to police torture.

Reports suggest that the police manhandled Jayaraj prompting his son to intervene. According to The Free Press Journal's Dravida Thambi, they had allegedly been beaten up by two sub-inspectors, and one individual who claimed to have been an eyewitness said that Fenix had been sexually abused.

Later, after being remanded in police custody, Fenix had complained of uneasiness and had been rushed to the hospital. He passed away soon after, and his father died a few hours later.

This particular case sparked outrage on social media, however, the latest available data by the National Human Rights Commission, National Crimes Records Bureau Report, and various NGOs suggest that the incidences of custodial deaths are rampant in India. Thus, after going through the statistics one must relise that this debate about the custodial deaths should go beyond this particular case.

Here are some findings from the various reports for you: