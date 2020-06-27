JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan condemn the custodial death of father-son duo

The custodial death of Jayaraj and his son Fenix in Tamil Nadu sent shock-waves across the country. After this incident, many people are demanding justice for the father-son duo. Now, ace cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan also raised their voices against the shocking incident.
Taking to Twitter, Dhawan wrote: "Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family."
"Every single life matters. We should make sure that this act of brutality is meted out with justice, and I am not sure justice will be any solace for the family of #JeyarajandFenix and my thoughts are with them," Ashwin tweeted.
"Hopefully we will value lives more than just Hashtags, and sincerely hope this is last one of those hashtags we may ever have to use. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix."
On June 19, police officials in Tamil Nadu claimed that they had found a shop violating the curfew. According to them, the owners -- Jayaraj and Fenix -- had revolted and had abused them. Reportedly, an FIR had been registered against the duo after they were brought to the police station.
The two -- Jayaraj and his son Fenix had died within 10 hours of each other, allegedly due to police torture. The police claims however does not seem to match other accounts, including that of eyewitnesses.
