JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan condemn the custodial death of father-son duo

The custodial death of Jayaraj and his son Fenix in Tamil Nadu sent shock-waves across the country. After this incident, many people are demanding justice for the father-son duo. Now, ace cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan also raised their voices against the shocking incident.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan wrote: "Horrified to hear about the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in Tamil Nadu. We must raise our voice and make sure justice is given to the family."