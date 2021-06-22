Trouble for Nusrat Jahan as BJP MP writes to Speaker, seeks action against over 'false information' on marital status

New Delhi: The controversy over Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan's "contradictory" remarks concerning her marital status has refused to die down with BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding that the matter be referred to the Ethics Committee for detailed "investigation for her illegal and ethical conduct" and appropriate action taken against her.

Maurya described her membership of the House as "non-est".

In her letter to the Speaker on June 19, Sanghmitra Maurya, who is BJP MP from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, attached the Lok Sabha profile of the Trinamool Congress MP where she has mentioned her husband's name as Nikhil Jain.

"An appropriate action be intimated under relevant rules of Lok Sabha procedure and/ or the matter be referred to Committee on Ethics for detailed investigation for her illegal and ethical conduct," Maurya said in the letter.

" Her media statement regarding her marital status controvert her oath for Lok Sabha membership wherein she took oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. This effectively renders her membership as non- est in law," the letter added.

Maurya's letter said that Jahan in her oath ceremony on June 25, 2019 pronounced her name as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain and was also dressed as a newly-wed person. "In fact, when she was attacked by a section of Islamists for marrying a non muslim, sporting sindoor, MPs across party lines defended her. Her reception, as per media reports, was attended by CM Mamata Banerjee," the BJP MP wrote.