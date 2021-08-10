TMC purposely spreading violence in Tripura: State BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty

Tripura: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tripura spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that there is no violence in Tripura under BJP regime and also that the oppositions are purposely giving allegations just to create grounds for them.

Talking exclusively with Free Press Journal, Subrata said that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had tried hard to enter Tripura for a long time and this time purposely spreading canards against the BJP to grab a toehold in Tripura.

“Under Chief Minister Biplab Deb there is not atrocity in Tripura. The TMC cadres and leaders are purposely spreading violence. Under Biplab Deb there equal rights is given to everyone and BJP doesn’t believe in divisive politics,” said Subrata.

Notably, several TMC supporters on Tuesday got arrested and the West Bengal Law minister Moloy Ghatak who reached Tripura on Tuesday stated that since these TMC supporters had helped the injured TMC cadres of West Bengal including Debangshu Bhattacharya, Jaya Dutta and Sudip Raha after they were allegedly attacked by BJP goons for which the arrest was made.

Incidentally, after producing before session court in Ambassa in Tripura the arrested TMC supporters are sent for Jail Custody till August 16.

Subrata said that they had broken pandemic act and violated administration laws for which they were arrested.

Meanwhile, a family member of one of the arrested TMC supporters also claimed that the arrest was made as they are TMC supporters.

Reacting to this the BJP spokesperson said that the family members should accuse the saffron camp lawfully to justify their claim.

TMC west Bengal spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also took to Twitter and slammed the BJP government of Tripura and held BJP responsible behind the arrests.

It can be recalled that West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday had visited SSKM hospital to meet the injured cadres and also claimed that her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘life is in danger’.

Countering Mamata Banerjee BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said that since the injured cadres were from TMC they got admitted in SSKM hospital and also that the BJP cadres are denied admission to SSKM.

It can be recalled that recently a BJP youth wing leader Raju Sarkar falling sick was denied admission in SSKM citing full admission in the emergency ward.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:16 PM IST