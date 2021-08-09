'Just like West Bengal': BJP MLA Susanta Chowdhury claims TMC trying to ‘disturb peace’ in Tripura

Tripura: Amidst TMC’s new slogan ‘Jitbe Tripura’ (Tripura will win), BJP Tripura MLA Susanta Chowdhury on Monday claimed that the TMC is forcibly trying to disrupt the peace of Tripura by visiting the state and by chanting violent slogans against BJP.

Playing an audio clip where the TMC cadres were heard violent anti-BJP slogans, Susanta claimed just like West Bengal the TMC is trying to create unnecessary tension in Tripura.

“No states have seen post-poll violence but only in West Bengal violence under TMC is still going on. Almost 3010 BJP workers are under threat and so far 40 workers have been killed. They are trying to do the same in Tripura and disrupt the harmony of the place,” said Susanta.

Claiming that the people of Tripura is also surprised that why is TMC trying to make inroads in Tripura, the BJP MLA said that TMC has been trying to get involved in politics of Tripura since 1998.