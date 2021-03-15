TMC bhagao, BJP lao, Bangla bachao: Smriti Irani coins slogan for West Bengal polls

West Medinipur (West Bengal): Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the people of the state wanted 'TMC (Trinamool Congress) bhagao, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) lao, Bangla bachao'.

Addressing a public rally at Salboni to support Medinipur BJP candidate Samit Das, Irani claimed that Mamata had taken undue credit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes for the poor in the state.

"PM Modi sent Rs 4 lakh crore from Delhi for the poor people and the development of the state, but Didi, when you were supporting the previous Congress governments at the Centre, how much money did you spent?... Didi has supported those who have looted India's treasury and have raised their voices against the nation," she said.

"The people of Bengal have decided that it is time for Didi's game to be over. The people want 'TMC bhagao, BJP lao, Bangla bachao'," she quipped.

Irani also said that since coming to power, the Mamata-led state government, for the first time, disallowed immersion of Maa Durga idol and Saraswati Puja celebrations in West Bengal.