 Eco-Tourism And Development Of Religious Sites In The State To Get A New Boost, Proposal Included In The Supplementary Budget
Eco-Tourism And Development Of Religious Sites In The State To Get A New Boost, Proposal Included In The Supplementary Budget

Eco-Tourism And Development Of Religious Sites In The State To Get A New Boost, Proposal Included In The Supplementary Budget

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 01:31 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board | X @EcoTourismUP

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has given special focus to promoting tourism, art, culture, and the development of religious sites in the supplementary budget. While presenting the supplementary budget in the Legislative Assembly today, the Finance Minister proposed an allocation of ₹1 crore for the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board and ₹5 crore for the development of other tourism-related facilities.

Additionally, a grant of ₹10 crore has been proposed to accelerate development works at Shri Soron, Shri Kalki Dham, and other pilgrimage sites. A provision of ₹5 crore has been proposed for the purchase of musical instruments for folk artists, and ₹3.44 crore has been sought for the restoration of Chhatar Manzil, Lucknow under the State Archaeology Directorate.

In the supplementary budget presented in the Legislative Assembly today, ₹10 lakh has been proposed for wide publicity of eco-tourism, while ₹1 crore has been allocated to the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board for developing facilities in natural sites, forest areas, and rural tourism destinations. Further, a requirement of ₹5 crore has been expressed for works related to tourism, passenger amenities, and institutional development under various schemes.

A special grant of ₹10 crore has been proposed for the development of tourism infrastructure at Shri Soron Teerth, Kasganj, Shri Kalki Dham, Sambhal region, and other religious sites. This amount will be used to expand basic facilities in pilgrimage areas, including roads, lighting, information centers, toilets, drinking water, and other essential amenities. In addition, a grant of ₹10 crore has been sought for the development of helipad facilities at district and block headquarters.

Supplementary demands have also been placed for the development of art and culture in the state. These include ₹5 crore to support folk artists and for the purchase of musical instruments. A symbolic provision of ₹1 lakh has been made for the maintenance of public Ramlila grounds.

Additionally, ₹1 lakh has been proposed for the conservation and curation of museums in the state, and ₹3.44 crore for the restoration of Chhatar Manzil, Lucknow under the State Archaeology Directorate. A provision of ₹1 lakh has also been proposed for housing construction work for the establishment of Sanjeevani Madhyamik Vidyalaya.

These initiatives of the government will give a new dimension to tourism and eco-tourism in the state, while also increasing employment opportunities and strengthening the local economy.

