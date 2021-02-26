From Smriti Irani to Mamata Banerjee - Politicians are now stepping out on two-wheelers in poll-bound West Bengal

Whether you're travelling atop them or making kindling out of it, two wheelers are the newest expression of politicking. And it does not matter which party you belong to or what cause you're fighting for.

In poll bound West Bengal for example, two leading politicians from different parties are showing the way. A day after videos of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee riding an electric scooter to work went viral, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani's scooty ride during a roadshow in the state is grabbing eyeballs.

But while the optics may be similar, their reasons are rather somewhat contradictory. As the posters slung from her neck while she rode pillion clarified, Mamata was registering her protest against rising fuel prices in the country. In front of her sat Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim adeptly driving the vehicle to the state secretariat.

Now, with Smriti Irani being a part of the ruling BJP government at the Centre, it is safe to assume that her reasons for taking a two-wheeler are somewhat different. The Minister of Textiles was leading a BJP roadshow in West Bengal's Panchpota, as the party looks to unseat the ruling Trinamool Congress. We feel compelled to mention here that Irani was at the helm of her own vehicle.