Day after Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Smriti Irani rides scooter in West Bengal

Kolkata: Union Minister Smriti Irani rode a scooter as the police didn’t permit BJP’s Parivartan Yatra to enter the Panchpota area of South 24 Parganas district on Friday.

Slamming the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Irani said that Mamata Banerjee is showing her own ‘moral values’ by using ‘derogatory’ terms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The West Bengal police had always been a hindrance to the opposition. Since they didn’t permit our vehicle to enter the scheduled route we continued our rally on a scooter,” claimed the actor-turned-politician.

Notably, this move by the BJP leader comes a day after the TMC supremo was seen riding an electric scooter to protest against the price hike of petroleum by the BJP-led central government.

“The Modi-Shah duo is trying to sell everything. Kerosene is not available in the market. If a common man needs two LPG gas then they have to spare 1600 rupees. Previously the farmers were not included in the petrol tax as they use tractors. But now even the farmers are not spared. Before Modi formed the government the price of LPG was 400 rupees,” Mamata was heard saying.

Rubbishing the claims that women are being targetted by BJP leaders, the BJP leader stated, “If a woman (Rujira Naroola, wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee) does something wrong she will not be spared.”

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor, Firhad Hakim slammed Irani for driving a petrol-run scooter.

“She drove a petrol-run vehicle. Clearly, it doesn’t matter to her and to the BJP that fuel prices are constantly going up,” mentioned Hakim.

Apart from Smriti Irani, other Central leaders like Rajnath Singh and Nityanand Rai also took part in BJP’s Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal.