'This Politics Won't Take Us Towards Viksit Bharat,' Says Kapil Sibal While Criticizing UP Govt's Kanwar Yatra Guidelines

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has voiced strong criticism over the Uttar Pradesh government's directive for food shops on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, and urged leaders to prioritize development over divisive issues.

Sibal emphasized that the ongoing debates around the yatra are detracting from India's progress and called on the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Chief Ministers to refrain from using such matters for political gain.

Remarks Made By Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

In his remarks, Sibal highlighted the pressing economic and political challenges faced by the country, noting that these issues overshadow more critical concerns like unemployment.

"The politics that is happening on the Kanwar Yatra is not going to take India towards becoming Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chief Ministers should not raise such issues...The common man has nothing to do with these issues...Such issues will later be raised in Parliament, and issues of economic and political challenges, will not be discussed there," Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

"The politics that is happening on the Kanwar Yatra is not going to take India towards becoming Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister, Home Minister and Chief Ministers should not raise such issues...The common man has nothing to do with these issues...Such issues will later be raised in Parliament, and issues of economic and political challenges, will not be discussed there," Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said.

Highlighting the government's "negligence" towards unemployment situation in the country, Sibal pointed to a recent job opening in Uttar Pradesh that attracted 47 lakh applications for just 60,000 positions.

"I would like to especially tell the CMs of UP and Uttarakhand to stop this. Kanwar Yatra has happened before as well. Those who are on the Yatra know everything, where to eat and where not to eat," he said.

Kapil Sibal Criticizes Govt's Priorities

He further criticized the government's priorities, saying, "With the upcoming budget, everything will be clear to everyone" and emphasizing the need to focus on "educating children" and improving conditions for "children and women."

On the other hand, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has defended the guidelines and said that such a law was first brought in Uttar Pradesh during the government of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

"This law was made by the Akhilesh Yadav government, Mayawati government. Everybody is equal in this law. What is unconstitutional in this? Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians all have to install nameplates. BJP respects the law".

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "This law was made by the Akhilesh Yadav government, Mayawati government. Everybody is equal in this law. What is unconstitutional in this? Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians all have to install nameplates. BJP respects the law".

Amid the row in Uttar Pradesh, the Haridwar Police Administration also issued an order for restaurant owners to display names on the Kanwar Yatra route.

Statement Of Haridwar SSP Padmendra Dobal

Haridwar SSP Padmendra Dobal said that instructions have been given to hotels, dhabas and restaurants, adding that violation will lead to legal action.

"Regarding the preparations for Kanwar, we have given general instructions to the hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and hawkers on the Kanwar route that they will write the name of the owner on their shops and if they fail to do so, we will take legal action against them. Many times, a situation of dispute arises due to this, hence this decision has been taken by us," he told reporters.

Haridwar Police Administration issued an order to restaurant owners to display names on the Kanwar Yatra route.



Haridwar SSP Padmendra Dobal says, "Regarding the preparations for Kanwar, we have given general instructions to the hotels, dhabas,… pic.twitter.com/DzDrHaP45w — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2024

Former CM Of UP Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes The Move

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the move and urged the court to take suo-motto cognizance on the matter.

He labelled such orders as "social crimes," and said such orders can deteriorate the peaceful environment of the region.

Taking it to a social media post on X, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "And what will be known from the name of the person whose name is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fateh? The honourable court should take suo-motto cognizance and investigate the intention of the government behind such administration, and take appropriate punitive action. Such orders are social crimes that want to spoil the peaceful environment of harmony."

Muzaffarnagar Police' Appeal

Earlier, Muzaffarnagar Police said that the police have urged all the eateries to "voluntarily display" the names of their owners and employees, adding that the intention of this order is not to create any kind of "religious discrimination" but only to facilitate the devotees.

"During the Shravan Kanwar Yatra, a large number of Kanwariyas from neighbouring states, via Western Uttar Pradesh, collect water from Haridwar and pass through Muzaffarnagar district. During the holy month of Shravan, many people, especially Kanwariyas, abstain from certain food items in their diet," the Muzaffarnagar police stated.

"In the past, such instances have come to light where some shopkeepers selling all types of food items on Kanwar Marg named their shops in such a way that it created confusion among the Kanwariyas and created a law and order situation. To prevent such a recurrence and in view of the faith of the devotees, hotels, dhabas and shopkeepers selling food items on Kanwar Marg have been requested to voluntarily display the names of their owners and employees. The intention of this order is not to create any kind of religious discrimination but only to facilitate the devotees passing through Muzaffarnagar district, counter allegations and save the law and order situation. This system has been prevalent in the past, too," it added.