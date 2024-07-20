‘Breaking Nation's Unity,’ Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut On BJP’s ‘Nameplate’ Mandate For Food Shops Along Kanwar Yatra Route

(File Photo) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the recent government order in Uttar Pradesh that mandates shopkeepers to put up nameplates in front of their stalls stating their owner's name, saying that the ruling party will not benefit from dividing the country through such orders as it will break the nation's unity.

"Now you (BJP) are directing foodstalls to put up nameplates based on caste and religion? Do you want to divide the country? You won't profit from it. You are breaking the nation's unity," Raut said, speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday.

Sanjay Raut On Shiv Sena Being Committed To Its Hindutva Ideals

Raut highlighted that while the Shiv Sena remains committed to its Hindutva ideals, it does not support creating divisions in society.

"Kanwar Yatra, Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura are matters of pride. We have struggled for Hindutva, even more than the BJP. Till when will we continue this Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan game?" he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP also hit out at the coalition partners of the BJP and called them "slaves of power" while questioning the role of Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, and Chirag Paswan.

"It has to be seen whether Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Apna Dal, Chirag Paswan will be supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party's divide and rule (policy), which creates division in society," Raut, whose party Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is a partner of the Opposition INDIA bloc, said.

"The alliance partners are slaves of power. What is the role of Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, and Chirag Paswan? If they have the courage, they should come forward," Raut added.

Slamming the ruling party over the recently concluded Lok Sabha results, Raut said, "The BJP has earlier suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha election. People will not vote for those who divide the country. What new game is this?"

About The Directive Issued By UP CM Yogi Adityanath

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes should display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith.

Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products. The move by the Uttar Pradesh government to enforce the use of ID Cards by all shops in the state that fall along the Kanwar Yatra route has resulted in a political slugfest between the BJP and the opposition.