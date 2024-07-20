Uttar Pradesh: Govt Mandates Shopkeepers Display Names Along Kanwar Routes, Sparking National Debate

Kanwar Mela | representational Image

Lucknow: In a controversial move, the Uttar Pradesh government has mandated that shopkeepers display their names and wares at their shops, especially those along Kanwar routes. This directive has ignited a nationwide debate, with the opposition branding it as an attempt to subjugate the minority community, while the BJP staunchly supports the order.

Initially confined to the Muzaffarnagar district, the order has been extended statewide under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He announced that all food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes in Uttar Pradesh must display the names and identities of their owners to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith, promising strict action against those selling halal-certified products.

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh initially issued the order on Thursday, stating, "Preparations for the month of Sawan have started in the district. About 240 km of the Kanwar Yatra route falls in the district. All hotels, dhabas, carts, and eateries along the route have been asked to display the names of their owners or those working at these shops." Singh emphasized that this measure is to avoid confusion among the Kanwariyas and prevent any law and order issues, adding that compliance has been voluntary.

Amidst the debate, shopkeepers and street vendors were seen marking their names and identities on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Opposition Attacks Government

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of undermining social harmony, alleging that the BJP seeks to disrupt societal brotherhood with such divisive policies and demanded judicial intervention to investigate the matter.

Bahujan Samaj Party president and former Chief Minister Mayawati expressed concerns that the order could disrupt the harmonious atmosphere and called for its immediate withdrawal. She also criticized a related directive in Sambhal district, where teachers and students in government schools were reportedly instructed to remove their shoes before entering classrooms. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also criticized the decision, saying it would alienate the Muslim community.

BJP Allies Respond

The directive has faced criticism from opposition leaders and allied parties alike. RLD's state president voiced displeasure, and Congress MP Imran Masood called the order divisive and demanded action against responsible officials. Conversely, BJP leader Sangeet Som supported the directive, defending it against Akhilesh Yadav’s criticism.

JDU leader KC Tyagi noted that Bihar hosts a larger Kanwar Yatra without such orders, arguing that the restrictions contradict Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all).

Muslim cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi supported the directive, stating it was intended to prevent Hindu-Muslim clashes and condemned its politicization by Akhilesh Yadav.

Ministers Defend Decision

State Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal said, "Many who run eateries along the routes were from the Muslim community though the shops were named after Hindu deities. This is not a matter about every food cart. Those who carry 'jal' from Haridwar travel for 250-300 km, crossing this route to reach their destination. Many who run their dhaba/hotel name their shops after Hindu deities but come from the Muslim community. Kanwariyas may visit their shops, where non-vegetarian food is sold. All such establishments should be identified and prohibited. We do not object to the sale of non-vegetarian food. We only urge that non-vegetarian food not be sold by opening shops named after Hindu deities. So, the administration has acted accordingly."

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said that politicians were giving it a Hindu-Muslim angle. "But it is not. It is a matter of social harmony. People can sit and eat wherever they want, but they should know where they are," he added.

Origin of the Demand

The demand for displaying shopkeepers' names originated from Swami Yashveer Maharaj, director of Yashveer Ashram Baghra, who met with officials and SSP Abhishek Singh. Minister of State for Skill Development Kapil Dev Agarwal also raised this issue.

The month of Sawan, starting on July 22, 2024, marks the beginning of the Kanwar Yatra. During this period, Kanwariyas from across North India and other states undertake a pilgrimage to collect Gangajal for Jalabhishek of Mahadev, making the display of names a contentious issue as the pilgrimage approaches.