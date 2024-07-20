BJP Has Returned To Path Of Communal Politics: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi On UP Govt's 'Nameplate' Order For Food Shops Along Kanwar Yatra Route

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the recent government order in Uttar Pradesh that mandates shopkeepers to put up nameplates in front of their stalls stating their owner's name, saying that the ruling party is not able to "digest" its "moral defeat" in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, adding that the party has "returned to the path of communal politics."

"After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is not able to digest its moral defeat. So it has returned to the path of communal politics. If an order has come that directs shopkeepers to display their names on their food stalls in Uttar Pradesh during the Kanwar yatra, in Assam politics is going on about the population of a certain community," Gogoi said, speaking to reporters on Saturday.

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: On 'nameplates' on food shops on the Kanwar route in Uttar Pradesh, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP is in trouble...It has returned to the path of communal politics. They(BJP) have forgotten that the people of the… pic.twitter.com/KZKKtTiMgQ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2024

About The 'Nameplate' Directive For Food Shops Issued By The UP Govt

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the installation of nameplates for proprietors of all eateries and restaurants along the Kanwar Yatra route, the move has sparked widespread controversy.

The Congress MP also slammed the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Thursday, which decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act of 1935 to prevent child marriage and ensure parity in marriage and divorce registration.

Gogoi said, "If you want to see what the nature of the Bharatiya Janata Party is, you should test the DNA of the Assam Chief Minister."

Gogoi said that it is clear from the Lok Sabha results that people have rejected the BJP's narrative of "communal politics."

"BJP has not understood that in the last election people have discarded their Mangalsutra and buffalo politics. The issues that were picked up by the Prime Minister during the election campaign, like the population of a certain community, Mangalsutra, and the Congress manifesto, have all been rejected by the people. In the same way, whether it is UP or Assam, the country has rejected the BJP's communal politics," the Congress MP said.

Slamming the BJP over the controversial order issued to provide facilities to Kanwar Yatris, Gogoi said, "In UP, to provide facilities to the Kanwar Yatris, the government has ordered shopowners to display their names on their stalls. What kind of society do they want to create? Will we decide on the basis of names?"

Gogoi pointed out that our names help people identify us on the basis of our caste, religion or tribe, which may create divisions in society.

"In India, our names signify our caste, our religion, and our tribe. Does the BJP want to create a society where people will decide whether to go to a shop or not, based on caste, religion or caste? Can that society remain united, peaceful, our believe in brotherhood. Is it according to what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution stated?" he questioned.

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Lashes Out At Coalition Partners Of The BJP

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at the coalition partners of the BJP and called them "slaves of power" while questioning the role of Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan.

"It has to be seen whether Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Apna Dal, Chirag Paswan will be supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party's divide and rule (policy), which creates division in society," Raut, whose party Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is a partner of the Opposition INDIA bloc, said speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

"The alliance partners are slaves of power. What is the role of Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, and Chirag Paswan? If they have the courage, they should come forward," Raut added.

Lashing out at the ruling party, Raut said, "The BJP has earlier suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha election. People will not vote for those who divide the country. What new game is this?"

Sanjay Raut On Shiv Sena UBT Being Committed To Its Hindutva Ideals

Raut highlighted that while the Shiv Sena remains committed to its Hindutva ideals, it does not support creating divisions in society.

"Kanwar Yatra, Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura are matters of pride. We have struggled for Hindutva, even more than the BJP. Till when will we continue this Hindu-Muslim, India-Pakistan game? Now you are directing foodstalls to put up nameplates based on caste and religion? Do you want to divide the country? You won't profit from it. You are breaking the nation's unity," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.