'We Don't Need Abusive, Divisive, Manipulative, Narcissistic PM': Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal | File Photo

Former Union Minister and Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning in a social media post.

Kapil Sibal hit out at PM Modi, saying we don't need a "Bekhabar PM."

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sibal wrote, "Modi ji says: We need a 'damdaar' (strong) PM. I will tell you what kind of PM we really need: A Hamsafar, truthful. Not an abusive, divisive, manipulative, narcissistic, bekhabar PM."

Kapil Sibal, who currently has no affiliation with any party, has been continuously attacking the Modi government over various issues during the Lok Sabha election.

Yesterday, in a social media post, Sibal accused PM Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct by threatening former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav with jail.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sibal wrote, "Modi:

On Tejashwi

Another guarantee to the people of Bihar:

‘…Once he completes his rounds on the helicopter, his road to jail will be decided.’

My take:

Violation of MCC

Confession that agencies act on his bidding

ECI will not act

No nation deserves this."

Rajya Sabha MP expressed his shock last Thursday over the Election Commission's admission in the Supreme Court that the poll body is legally not bound to upload Form 17, which is the record of votes polled at a polling station.

Questioning the EC's stance, he asserted, "If the votes counted are uploaded, why not the votes polled? How do we trust such a Commission?"