'The rest of India may end up looking like Kashmir’: Anuradha Bhasin in New York Times

Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of The Kashmir Times, fears censorship across India as she wrote in The New York Times that "the rest of India may end up looking a lot like Kashmir."

In the article she stated, “On the evening of Oct. 19, 2020, when reporters and photographers for The Kashmir Times rushed to meet deadlines, government officials and the police swept into the newspaper’s offices in the city of Srinagar, chased out the staff and put a lock on the door that remains to this day.”

"Punishment for daring to question policies of PM Modi"

"To me, the raid was punishment for daring to question the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India,’ she added.

She alleged that the repressive media policies of the Modi government are “destroying Kashmiri journalism, intimidating media outlets into serving as government mouthpieces and creating an information vacuum in our region of about 13 million people.”

"Now Mr. Modi is taking steps that could replicate this disturbing model on a national scale. His Hindu-chauvinist movement…has already put severe pressure on India’s once-rambunctious press, with journalists surveilled and jailed, and the government using strong-arm tactics against media outlets to ensure favorable coverage,” she added.

"Journalists are routinely summoned by the police, interrogated and threatened with charges such as income tax violations or terrorism or separatism. Several prominent journalists have been detained or sentenced to jail terms,” she wrote in the New York Times article.

"Media stands as one of the last remaining institutions capable of preventing its descent into authoritarianism"

“The media stands as one of the last remaining institutions capable of preventing India’s descent into authoritarianism. But if Mr. Modi succeeds in introducing the Kashmir model of information control to the rest of the country, it won’t be just press freedom that is at risk, but Indian democracy itself," she added.