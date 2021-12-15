Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at appropriate time: MoS Home Nityanand Rai tells Rajya Sabha

Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time, informed MoS Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He was replying to whether there is a timeline to grant statehood to the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time: MoS Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, on whether there is a timeline to grant statehood to the Union Territories of

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

More to Follow.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:44 PM IST