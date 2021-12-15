e-Paper Get App

India reports 6,984 new COVID-19 cases, 8,168 recoveries and 247 deaths in last 24 hours
Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:44 PM IST

Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at appropriate time: MoS Home Nityanand Rai tells Rajya Sabha

FPJ Web Desk
MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai | ANI Photo

MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai | ANI Photo

Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time, informed MoS Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

He was replying to whether there is a timeline to grant statehood to the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 12:44 PM IST
