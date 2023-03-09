Kashmir University to use CUET score for admissions to UG courses

Kashmir: The University of Kashmir will admit new students to its undergraduate programmes on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score in its affiliated colleges. The new rules will come into effect from the current academic session (2023) which will be in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020.
The last date to apply for UG admission and Pay Fee is March 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted by the NTA for CUET UG 2023 from May 21, 2023 to May 31, 2023.
The correction in particulars can be made from March 15-18 (till 11.50 pm) and the announcement date for the City of Examination is April 30, 2023.
The admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA website in the second week of May 2023 and the date of examination is 21st May 2023 onwards.
Admissions will be conducted on the basis of score/merit obtained in the CUET Exam 2023.
CUET eligibility
Students should have passed class 12 or those appearing for 10+2 examination irrespective of age are also eligible to apply. The NTA will be holding the CUET UG 2023 Exam via computer-based test mode.
