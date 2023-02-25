CUET 2023: NTA announces extra time for candidates appearing for these subjects

Representational image |

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced extra time for candidates appearing for select subjects in Common University Entrance Test - UG (CUET-UG).

Students, who are appearing for subjects such as mathematics and accountancy, can avail of the extra time as they will get an additional 15-20 minutes to finish the paper, according to a report by TOI.

The changes have been brought in to help students, who have raised concerns about scarcity of time in papers requiring calculations.

A candidate can also pick 10 subjects instead of the previous limit of 9, including languages.

NTA has also increased the registration fees based on the number of subjects chosen by a candidate. While last year, students who chose four subjects had to pay a registration of Rs 650, this year the fee for three subjects has been increased to Rs 750.

Exam centres have also been added in and outside India. While CUET UG will be held in 547 cities across India, 24 cities in Russia, USA, UAE, South Africa, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Nigeria, Vietnam, and Hong Kong among other cities will see the exam being held.

CUET 2023 application process will end on March 12, application window will opened from March 15 to 18, till 11:50 PM. The CUET UG exam will be conducted from May 21 to 31.