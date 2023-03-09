Job aspirants detained in Jammu and Kashmir amid protests against JKSSB for hiring previously blacklisted firm

JKSSB aspirants being detained by police officials. | Twitter/@AnanyaJamwal2

Srinagar: Many job aspirants across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were arrested today as they staged protests against the hiring of a previously blacklisted firm APTECH Limited by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the conduct of recruitment exams.

JKSSB, which has scheduled computer-based written tests (CBT) from March 16 to April 5 at various exam centres to fill job vacancies, has come under fire from protesting candidates for hiring the vocational training service provider, which was blacklisted in 2019.

The use of police force and instances of candidates being detained came under fire from J&K politicians across party circles.

“JKSSB’s decision to continue with a fraudulent blacklisted company indicates how deeply entrenched corruption is in J&K. Sarkari babus responsible for this continue enjoying their positions at the cost of sabotaging the future of J&Ks youth. So much for corruption-free J&K,” said a tweet by PDP leader and former CM Mehbooba Mufti.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, on the other hand, raised questions over APTECH being blacklisted and winning contracts at the same time.

"This contract must immediately be cancelled. What is the point of black listing a company if they are going to be awarded plum contracts. This contract is even more dangerous because it puts at risk the future of scores of aspirants who rely on JKSSRB to conduct recruitment exams," stated Abdullah on Twitter.

Former Congressman and Democratic Progressive Azad Party(DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad also took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

"It is disheartening to hear about the use of violence against #JKSSB aspirants in J&K who were peacefully protesting for their future. I strongly condemn such actions and urge the government to intervene to protect the rights of students without fear of harm!," said the tweet by Azad.

According to the JKSSB, the company was hired as per the central and J&K government guidelines as it has already completed the blacklisting period of three years in May 2022.

The JKSSB said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a fair and transparent exam.

“The CBT shall be conducted under CCTV surveillance for maintaining transparency in the examination. Besides, low frequency jammers are being installed in all the examination centres to prevent the use of unfair means including cheating using bluetooth and wi-fi enabled electronic devices,” an official spokesman said, according to PTI.

A third party has been hired to review the examination process of CBTs conducted by JKSSB to ensure an exam that is free from any malpractice, he said.

“The concerned district magistrates will issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code around the examination centres during the timing of exam, while a multi-layered structure for supervision has also been established with one Centre Observer and Centre Magistrate for each examination centre by the respective district administration,” the spokesman said.

The general administration department will also send senior officials as general observers, and the information technology department will deploy IT specialists to supervise the CBT exams, stated the official.

Inputs from PTI