Tensions prevail at Delhi border points as goons engage in pitched battles with protesting farmers

New Delhi: Tension prevailed on Delhi’s borders with the BJP mobilising people against the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws, with the police descending in the area in large numbers from Delhi as well as from the BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The farmer leaders, however, brought the situation under control on Friday after nearly two hours of pitched fights and police action.The agitating farmers, who were getting all-round support of the local residents on the border outposts, on Friday morning found themselves at the receiving end with attacks on them at Singhu and Tikri entry points.

The development came even as union leader Rakesh Tikait managed to unite the farmers at Ghazipur border, breathing a new life into the agitation, with thousands rushing for a "maha-panchayat" after a late night UP police attempt to break up their gatherings.

The Delhi Police had cordoned off the agitators since Thursday night at the two borders and did not permit anybody to cross its barricades unless the person had an I-card; hence when a crowd of 200 to 300 persons descended at the Singhu entry point and about 100 at Tikri on Friday, the police was caught napping. A bigger surprise awaited them as stone throwing and uprooting of tents ensued; soon scuffles broke out, forcing the police to resort to a lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse both sides.The police claimed those attacking the farmers were "locals" as they knew the topography of the area– the roads and by-lanes which they took to reach the venue without crossing the barricades.