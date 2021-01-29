Farmers' Protest: BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar, who allegedly helped BKU revive stir, rubbishes charge

Lucknow: The controversial BJP MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad Nand Kishore Gujjar, who allegedly helped BKU to revive the agitation, rubbished charge of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait that he visited Ghazipur border on Thursday and threatened farmers.

“I will resign from the Assembly and retire from politics if anyone proves that I went to Ghazipur border on Thursday. Let there be a probe by checking all CCTV footage and my mobile location. I was not anywhere within 10 km radius of the sit-in site at Ghazipur border on Thursday,” Gujjar told the media.

While the district administration was holding talks with Rakesh Tikait to surrender and end the dharna, Tikait suddenly got annoyed when he was told that BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar was there with over 100 of his supporters and threatening farmers to vacate the place.

Within no moment, Tikait who had almost agreed to end the protest got annoyed and went to the dais to announce that the BJP government was conspiring to launch a crackdown against agitating farmers after his arrest.

Many groups of farmers who had packed their bags to return, came back after Tikait’s ‘emotional outburst’. His tears became the turning point. The news spread like wildfire in the Jaatland. His elder brother and BKU President Naresh Tikait, who had already announced to end the stir on Thursday afternoon, took a U-turn and supported his younger brother to continue dharna.

During Mahapanchayat in his home district Muzaffarnagar, the BKU President thanked BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujjar for the revival of farmers’ movement. “We will give a befitting reply to those responsible for Rakesh’s tears. Farmers will go to any extent to fight for their rights and prestige,” he stated at the rally.

The BJP MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, who is in the eye of a storm, however, rebutted Tikait’s allegations. “Rakesh Tikait is lying for reasons known to him. I am ready to retire and go to jail if he proves my presence there on Thursday,” he reiterated.

The Tikait brothers, however, maintained their charges.

Earlier, just before Bakrid, the BJP MLA had advised Muslims to offer sacrifice of their children instead of goats. Later, he had to withdraw his statement when it triggered a controversy.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from the district administration on Rakesh Tikait’s allegations against his party MLA.