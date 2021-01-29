Watch: Clashes break out between farmers and locals at Singhu border; lathi-charge, tear gas used

The locals demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.

Armed with sticks, the group of locals reached the site and asked the farmers to leave while raising slogans against them.

Both sides also pelted stones at each other.

Meanwhile, as the locals and protesting farmers clashed, ANI video shows Delhi Police hit a protesting farmer after he attacked Police personnel, dragging him to the ground along with him.