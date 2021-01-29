Watch: Clashes break out between farmers and locals at Singhu border; lathi-charge, tear gas used

Clashes broke out between agitating farmers and a large group of people claiming to be locals at the Singhu border on Friday as police resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
PTI report, quoting an official, stated that Delhi Police SHO was injured during the clash.
The locals demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.
Armed with sticks, the group of locals reached the site and asked the farmers to leave while raising slogans against them.
Both sides also pelted stones at each other.
Meanwhile, as the locals and protesting farmers clashed, ANI video shows Delhi Police hit a protesting farmer after he attacked Police personnel, dragging him to the ground along with him.
Delhi Police baton charges and uses tear gas shells to control the situation at Singhu border.
Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on Tuesday.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday alleged that BJP leaders and workers masqueraded as farmers and indulged in vandalism in the national capital on January 26 to malign their image.
"Two BJP MLAs came along with 400 people to malign the image of farmers on January 26. They tried to target Sikh people and show them as anti-national. We do not trust the UP government after this," said Tikait on Friday while addressing media.