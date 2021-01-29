Bhopal

Updated on

After UP, now FIR against Shashi Tharoor, others in MP for 'defamatory' tweets accusing Delhi Police of farmers' murder

By FPJ Web Desk

Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor
PTI

A day after the Noida police booked Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and several senior journalists for sedition, the Madhya Pradesh police has also filed a similar complaint. According to reports, an FIR has been registered against them for posting "defamatory, false and instigating tweets on their Twitter handles falsely accusing Delhi Police of murder of a person" on Republic Day.

The FIR has been lodged against Tharoor as well as India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai, Zafar Agha, the Group Editor-in-Chief of National Herald, Caravan Editor Ananth Nath. Senior journalists including Mrinal Pande, Vinod K Jose, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath have also been named, and the FIR also speaks of other "unknown accused persons".

After UP, now FIR against Shashi Tharoor, others in MP for 'defamatory' tweets accusing Delhi Police of farmers' murder

Further details awaited.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in