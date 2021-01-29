After UP, now FIR against Shashi Tharoor, others in MP for 'defamatory' tweets accusing Delhi Police of farmers' murder

A day after the Noida police booked Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor and several senior journalists for sedition, the Madhya Pradesh police has also filed a similar complaint. According to reports, an FIR has been registered against them for posting "defamatory, false and instigating tweets on their Twitter handles falsely accusing Delhi Police of murder of a person" on Republic Day.

The FIR has been lodged against Tharoor as well as India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai, Zafar Agha, the Group Editor-in-Chief of National Herald, Caravan Editor Ananth Nath. Senior journalists including Mrinal Pande, Vinod K Jose, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath have also been named, and the FIR also speaks of other "unknown accused persons".