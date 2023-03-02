Telangana: Man suffers massive heart attack while playing badminton, 7th case in 2 weeks in state; video surfaces |

On Tuesday in Hyderabad at the Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium, a 38-year-old man passed away after collapsing while playing badminton. In Telangana, there have been five similar incidents in the last two weeks. The incident was recorded on a camera placed in the stadium. The man has been identified as Shyam Yadav, a resident of the Malkajgiri neighbourhood of Hyderabad.

On the badminton court, Yadav is seen in the footage laying on the floor while multiple people check to see if he is breathing.

Some argue that he could have survived if urgent cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) had been administered.

Yadav was an avid sportsman

According to Yadav's brother, he was an avid sportsman who played cricket, badminton, and other sports. Every day after work, he played while employed by a private corporation.

Although the precise cause of death is yet unknown, cardiac arrest is believed to be the most likely explanation for his untimely demise based on the pattern of prior episodes.

Recently, there have been quite a few instances where a number of people have suffered cardiac arrest or heart failure.

7th such incident in Telangana in two weeks

This is the seventh such incidence to occur in Telangana in the past two weeks. Prior to this, a 19-year-old man passed away while dancing at a relative's wedding in Telangana after collapsing suddenly. About 200 kilometres from Hyderabad, in the Nirmal district's Pardi hamlet, the tragedy happened.