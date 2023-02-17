Madhya Pradesh: Another woman dies of 'heart-attack' during stampede at Kubereshwar Dham

e-Paper Get App
She had come from Maharashtra to attend the event | The incident happened on Thursday night.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Devotees st Kubereshwar Dham | FP Photos
Madhya Pradesh: Another woman died of ‘heart-attack’ on Thursday night during a stampede in Sehore-based Kubereshwar Dham, as per the officials. The death toll now stands at two.

The deceased has been identified as Mangla, 40. She had come from Akola, Maharashtra to attend Shiv Mahapuran Katha by Pandit Pradip Mishra.

Earlier, on Thursday afternoon,  52-year-old ManglaBai, died in the stampede. The officials have clarified the death cause as ‘heart-attack’.

Nearly 4 lakh people have reached the dham for Shiv Mahapuran Katha and free Rudraksh distribution fest.

Notably, the devotees waited in queues for hours to get their free Rudraksh, when nearly 2000 people fell unconscious in absence of water and food arrangements on Thursday. Ambulance vehicles were called and those in serious condition were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Shiv Mahapuran Katha started on February 16 and will continue till February 22, along with the Rudraksh Distribution fest in Kubereshwar Dham.

