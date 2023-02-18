Bhopal: Real saints neither take out chits, nor distribute Rudraksha

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India is a land of saints and philosophers. It is because of them that the country is well-known to the people across the world. It is they who have carried the lamp of knowledge to enlighten the people of other countries.

Those saints have never distributed any Rudraksha. Nor have they ever taken out any chits to foretell the future of their devotees.

This is not the job of a saint to attract people towards them by telling the ways to solve problems.

There are a few Babas (self-styled) god men who tell their devotees the ways to obtain good marks in examinations, to get jobs, to get married and the ways to become rich. Still, there are a few more who give medical advice to their ailing devotees.

Such self-styled god men are not confined to only Hindu religion. There are many such people in other religions, who claim to possess panacea for all problems.

Those who are facing financial and unemployment problems easily come under the influence of these Babas.

As such people struggle to solve their problems they go to Babas who they think have the elixir for all problems and fall prey to exploitation. Ergo, many a time they lose money as well as life.

The saints like Sant Janeshwar, Sant Namdev, Sant Tukaram and Sant Ravidas were born in this country in the days of yore.

Afterwards, the country had enlightened people like Ramkrishna Paramhans, Paramhans Yoganand, Lahiri Mahasaya, Devhara Baba, Acharya Sriram Sharma, Neem Karoli Baba and Swami Satyamitranand Saraswati. They have worked for people’s welfare.

Similarly, neither the Buddha nor Mahavir ever worked for cheap publicity.

On the other hand, the self-styled god men are on the scene these days. This is the reason that Asaram Bapu, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Swami Nityanand and Rampal have cast a spell on the people.

Kumbh is organised in Hardwar, Prayagraj and in Nasik. Similarly, Simhastha is held in Ujjain.

A few saints visit these places only during the Kumbh. Once the event is over, they return to the Himalayas.

None of these saints calls anyone to their ashrams. Rather, they prefer to remain in seclusion.

Since the self-styled god men are getting lot of coverage on electronic media and on social media, they are making efforts to collect people at their durbars on one pretext or the other.

Fed up with their problems, many people try to find solace in those Babas, go to their Ashrams. This is the reason that their business is flourishing, and the ordinary people are suffering.

