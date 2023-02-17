e-Paper Get App
Crowd at Bhopal railway station: Special arrangements made in view of Rudraksh festival

Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have been told to make adequate security arrangements.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Crowd at railway station on Friday | FP Pic
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the large number of devotees heading to neighbouring Sehore district to join Rudraksh festival, special arrangements have been made at Bhopal railway station. Bhopal divisional railway manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay has issued directives in this regard.

Instructions have been given to concerning officials to provide information about trains and maintain cleanliness at Bhopal station.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been told to make adequate security arrangements. Medical officials have been told to provide emergency medical facilities. Civil engineering officers have been asked to arrange for drinking water. Similar instruction has been given for lighting.

To ensure arrangements, the railway officials concerned at Bhopal station have been told to keep an eye on the lighting arrangements.

Watch Video: BJP shares aerial view of ‘Rudraksh’ convention centre inaugurated by PM Modi
Madhya Pradesh: Two deaths and a stampede later, thousands of devotees leave Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: Another woman dies of 'heart-attack' during stampede at Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: 50 people separated from family in overcrowded Kubereshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh: Quarantine enclosures better than last time, 12 cheetahs to arrive tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh: Woman suffering from kidney problem, dies at Bageshwardham

