Crowd at Bhopal railway station: Special arrangements made in view of Rudraksh festival

Bhopal: Crowd at railway station on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the large number of devotees heading to neighbouring Sehore district to join Rudraksh festival, special arrangements have been made at Bhopal railway station. Bhopal divisional railway manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay has issued directives in this regard.

Instructions have been given to concerning officials to provide information about trains and maintain cleanliness at Bhopal station.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been told to make adequate security arrangements. Medical officials have been told to provide emergency medical facilities. Civil engineering officers have been asked to arrange for drinking water. Similar instruction has been given for lighting.

To ensure arrangements, the railway officials concerned at Bhopal station have been told to keep an eye on the lighting arrangements.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)