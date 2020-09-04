Teacher's Day 2020: History, Significance and all you need to know about this day

Teachers are the important members of the society who play an important role in shaping our life. They are the inspiration, the mentor, the guide, the spark and the candle to our life. Teachers Day is a day meant to appreciate, honor and acknowledge the amazing contribution teachers do to us. India marks Teachers Day on the 5th of September every year. The day is celebrated in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, known for his contribution to the Indian education system.

Significance

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers Day in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – India’s first Vice-President and second President. He was a celebrated academic and recipient of Bharat Ratna. He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936. In 1936, he was named Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford and was also elected a Fellow of All Souls College.