Teacher's Day 2020: History, Significance and all you need to know about this day

Teachers are the important members of the society who play an important role in shaping our life. They are the inspiration, the mentor, the guide, the spark and the candle to our life. Teachers Day is a day meant to appreciate, honor and acknowledge the amazing contribution teachers do to us. India marks Teachers Day on the 5th of September every year. The day is celebrated in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, known for his contribution to the Indian education system.
Significance
September 5 is celebrated as Teachers Day in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – India’s first Vice-President and second President. He was a celebrated academic and recipient of Bharat Ratna. He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936. In 1936, he was named Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford and was also elected a Fellow of All Souls College.
He placed Indian philosophy on world map. He is credited for creating and shaping the contemporary Hindu identity and for connecting India to the West with his philosophies.
In 1962, when he became the President, his students and friends were keen to celebrate his birthday. To which he replied, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5th is observed as Teachers’ Day.” The first Teachers Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962. Since then his birthday is observed as Teachers Day.
Radhakrishnan was bestowed with several awards during his academic career. He was appointed a Knight Bachelor in 1931, was elected Fellow of the British Academy in 1938 and was awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna in 1954. He also received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade in 1961.
As President of India, he accepted only Rs 2,500 out of his salary of Rs 10,000 and donated the remaining amount to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund every month.
