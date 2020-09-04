Teacher's Day 2020: From Sushmita Sen in 'Main Hoon Na' to Chitrangada Singh in ‘Desi Boyz’, hottest onscreen teachers

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, here’s a look at Bollywood actors who essayed the role of hottest teachers onscreen.
Sushmita Sen in 'Main Hoon Na'
In Farah Khan's directorial debut, 'Main Hoon Na', Sushmita Sen played the role of a Chemistry teacher named Chandni Chopra. It remains to be one of Sen's most loved and iconic roles. The former Miss Universe left fans drooling as she sizzled in chiffon sarees and sleeveless blouses. While celebrating 16 years of the movies, 'Arya' actress had called Chandni the 'most celebrated role' of her career.
Sushmita had posted: “Farah Khan Thank you so much my #Queenmaker for making me #Chandni … our first film and my most celebrated role #12YearsOfMainHoonNa.Thank you beautiful people for celebrating #12YearsOfMainHoonNa it will always remain a film so very dear to all of us! Kisses, Ms.Chandni.”
The 2004's cult classic also featured Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles. narrates the story of an Army officer, played by Shah Rukh, and how his life goes for a toss when he goes back to college as a student for a mission. It is a story about family, love and even plugs into India-Pakistan unity with a terror twist. Sushmita plays the role of a college professor and Shah Rukh’s love interest.
Swara Bhasker in 'Rasbhari'
In the web-series, Swara Bhasker plays a double-role - a stern English teacher who is the object of attraction for Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) and a prostitute named Rasbhari, which narrates a love story set in Meerut. It also stars Ayushmaan Saxena, Rashmi Agdekar, Chittaranjan Tripathy and Neelu Kohli and is a production of Applause Entertainment.
"Nand is amongst the rush of men who pursue Shanu, the new English teacher in Meerut. Upon his discovering her supposed alter-ego, the sex-obsessed spirit of Rasbhari, their relationship takes a new turn. A now matured Nand, takes up the responsibility of saving Shanu from the ongoing witch hunt by the women of the town initiated by his own mother, Pushpa."
Radhika Apte in 'Lust Stories'
As always actress Radhika Apte impressed the audience with her engaging performance in Netflix's 'Lust Stories'. The web release is a collaboration of four filmmakers and presents four different stories starting with Radhika’s story.
The actress has emerged impressively amongst the various stories and characters garnering praises for her performance. Radhika Apte, who features in the segment directed by Kashyap, plays the role of a teacher. Radhika’s character is enamoured and encouraged by her more experienced husband, Radhika Apte as Kalindi tries, and fails at viewing her infidelity as just a fling.
Shilpa Shukla in 'B.A. Pass'
Produced by Narendra Singh, 'B.A. Pass' released in 2013. In the neo-noir erotic thriller, Shilpa Shukla plays the role of Sarika in the film based on the short story The Railway Aunty. It revolves around a young college-goer's romantic affair with an older woman.
Chitrangada Singh in 'Desi Boyz'
'Desi Boyz' starred Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in lead roles. The 2011 comedy film directed by debutant Rohit Dhawan, son of director David Dhawan, also had Chitranngada Singh playing the role of Tanya Sharma, a professor who used to be Jignesh 'Jerry' Patel's (Akshay Kumar) classmate.
