Teacher's Day 2020: From Sushmita Sen in 'Main Hoon Na' to Chitrangada Singh in ‘Desi Boyz’, hottest onscreen teachers

In Farah Khan's directorial debut, 'Main Hoon Na', Sushmita Sen played the role of a Chemistry teacher named Chandni Chopra. It remains to be one of Sen's most loved and iconic roles. The former Miss Universe left fans drooling as she sizzled in chiffon sarees and sleeveless blouses. While celebrating 16 years of the movies, 'Arya' actress had called Chandni the 'most celebrated role' of her career.

Sushmita had posted: “Farah Khan Thank you so much my #Queenmaker for making me #Chandni … our first film and my most celebrated role #12YearsOfMainHoonNa.Thank you beautiful people for celebrating #12YearsOfMainHoonNa it will always remain a film so very dear to all of us! Kisses, Ms.Chandni.”

The 2004's cult classic also featured Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles. narrates the story of an Army officer, played by Shah Rukh, and how his life goes for a toss when he goes back to college as a student for a mission. It is a story about family, love and even plugs into India-Pakistan unity with a terror twist. Sushmita plays the role of a college professor and Shah Rukh’s love interest.