Teachers' Day 2020: How educators innovated to teach students online amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to do things differently. With the schools and colleges shut, the teachers are imparting education to their students through virtual mediums. The teachers are seen using innovative methods or 'jugaad' to teach online classes.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2020, here is a compilation of some of the most unique methods educators have used amid the pandemic.

1. COVID-19 positive teacher in Leh converts isolation ward into a classroom:

Kifayat Hussain, a mathematics teacher from Leh, continued to teach his students even after testing positive for COVID-19. Hussain converted his isolation ward into a classroom and began interacting with the students through Zoom app and other social media platforms like WhatsApp.

"I was worried and tense at first for the infection, but the warm approach by doctors and nurses at the hospital towards patients changed my perception and boost my spirits to fight COVID-19 by engaging my favourite job of teaching," he said.