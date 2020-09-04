Teachers' Day 2020: How educators innovated to teach students online amid COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to do things differently. With the schools and colleges shut, the teachers are imparting education to their students through virtual mediums. The teachers are seen using innovative methods or 'jugaad' to teach online classes.
On the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2020, here is a compilation of some of the most unique methods educators have used amid the pandemic.
1. COVID-19 positive teacher in Leh converts isolation ward into a classroom:
Kifayat Hussain, a mathematics teacher from Leh, continued to teach his students even after testing positive for COVID-19. Hussain converted his isolation ward into a classroom and began interacting with the students through Zoom app and other social media platforms like WhatsApp.
"I was worried and tense at first for the infection, but the warm approach by doctors and nurses at the hospital towards patients changed my perception and boost my spirits to fight COVID-19 by engaging my favourite job of teaching," he said.
2. Chemistry teacher's 'desi jugaad', uses clothes hanger as tripod stand:
A chemistry teacher in Pune, Moumita B, who did not have a tripod to hold her phone came up with a 'desi jugaad' to make sure the live streaming of her class did not stop. She tied her phone to a clothes hanger and suspended it between a plastic chair and the ceiling to create a makeshift tripod stand. This helped her students to view the board while she taught chemical reactions.
Moumita posted the video on LinkedIn and wrote, "As I didn't have any tripod so I made an Indian Jugad for taking online classes from my home."
3. Teacher uses a transparent refrigerator tray as mobile phone stand:
A teacher used a transparent refrigerator tray as a mobile stand to conduct her online classes. She kept two containers on either side and turned it into a makeshift phone stand. Under her makeshift stand, she can be seen writing something.
This innovative hack removed the need for her to hold her phone in one hand and helped her to solve the questions and teach students easily.
