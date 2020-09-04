Teachers' Day 2020: Mumbai educators explain why they strive to teach amid COVID-19 adversity

She maintains that there are limitations to online work, affordability and availability of devices. But online teaching is the way out to fight the stand-stillness and give message that 'whatsoever happens life goes on'.

“The real teaching happens, where students don't only learn academics, but also are exposed to group behaviour, team building, acquaintance with social /public norms, personality development etc.” adds Dr Tapiawala.

On the other hand, Lekha Nayar, a prime school teacher by profession said the she was hesitant at first given how teaching online is merging your personal space with students, where you will be monitored by parents as well.

She says, “Online teaching is a novel experience for me. Initially I was a bit apprehensive as I realised, I would be observed by the family members of my students but soon I became comfortable. All the same I miss the closeness and the eye contacts of my children and feel as though I am talking to a blank wall. I hope that the situation will change soon and that things will return to normalcy.”

With that being said, the possibilities of teaching online were limitless. Teachers could now experiment and use a plethora of tools as an aide to teach. Prof. Saurabh Deshpande, Deviprasad Goenka Management College Of Media Studies says, “The situation has inspired us to resort to unprecedented & innovate methods of delivering academic content to students. This is a learning experience for everyone, including teachers. We are aware that a digital divide currently exists, but we must collectively find inclusive ways to bridge it, and ensure that no student is left out due to lack of access to technology".

The work from home model didn’t come easy. With pay cuts, loss in admissions, the responsibilities to stay afloat were more than ever. Dr Mangesh Karandikar, Director, MET Institute of Mass media, says, “Educationists have been dealing with the pandemic and lockdown with more work than ever. As days turned to months everyone realised that this was not going away. All teachers had to revise their method of teaching, and initially though it added a little stressed, by now everyone has been able to cope up with the 'new normal' in education. My faculty members are working extremely hard to enable optimum teaching and learning, ensuring that the syllabus is covered in time, and also effectively delivered.”

“I don't think there has been much job switching, because all institutes were in the same boat. In many institutes, salaries have been revised, and people are paid anywhere between 10 to 40% less, citing loss in admissions, absence from work, etc. All teachers are actually working more, because instead of traveling, they are spending more time on their subjects. There are thus, both, positives and negatives for educationists,” he added.

With that being said, our teachers continue to give us a ray of hope, even though it might seem like the world is about to end. As Professor McGonagall once said, "We teachers are rather good at magic, you know.”

On that note, Happy Teachers’ Day!