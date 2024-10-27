Tamil Nadu: Actor-Turned Politician Vijay Criticises 'Dravida Model' And Sectarian Politics

X/ @archanakalpathi

Chennai: The sea of humanity and roaring response of tens of thousands of people at the debut political rally of Tamil cinema’s reigning star Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Vikravandi in north Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district on Sunday announced the likely arrival of a churn in politics in the Dravidian heartland.

Looking at the massive response and the traffic jam on the Chennai-Villupuram-Puducherry highway, it was clear that Tamil politics has got back a crowd puller, after the deaths of towering leaders J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi in recent years. Vijay, the top paid actor in Kollywood in present day who enjoys an absolute Minimum Guarantee, left no one in doubt that he is set to politically take on the ruling DMK and ideologically opposes the BJP.

He declared that religion based sectarian politics would have no place in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, be boldly attacked those who invoked the names of Periyar E V Ramasamy (Dravidar Kazhagam founder) and Annadurai (former Chief Minister) and claimed to offer ‘Dravida Model’ Government but were indulging in corruption. Though he did not name the BJP or DMK, which he felt was not necessary, it was clear as to who he was attacking. At the same, Vijay declared that though he was sure his party would get a majority in the 2026 Assembly elections, he was open to embracing those who approached him and was open to sharing power with such allies. “This is a political bomb, yes a political bomb,” he said while announcing he favoured a coalition arrangement if voted to power.

So far, Tamil Nadu has not had a coalition government, even in 2006-11, when the DMK led by M Karunanidhi remained in power with external support from allies, despite getting fewer than 100 seats in the 234-member House.

Although Vijay had announced the launch of his political party eight months ago via social media, people preferred to wait and watch as he had not hit the ground. However, on Sunday, the turnout of huge number of youth and women, left none in doubt that this political party is here to stay if it played its cards well.

“By politically attacking the ‘Dravida Model’ Government and ideologically opposing the BJP, Vijay has indeed taken a bold stand. Few actors, who took the plunge in politics, had dared to take on the Governments of the day. This is a welcome one,” said political analyst Mani.

“Also he is practical in saying he is open to forming a coalition Government. While it is too early to predict if his party will win an election, by being open to alliances, there is little doubt that he will garner a good vote share in the 2026. Much will depend on how he takes his politics forward at the ground level in the coming months,” he added.