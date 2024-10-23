Tamil Nadu: Horrifying Chain-Snatching Attempt Caught On Camera In Madurai; Woman Dragged For Several Meters

The chain-snatching attempt captured on CCTV footage | Screengrab from X video/ @ArunaSaratheIND

A woman from Madurai was reportedly dragged through the streets by two bike-borne men during a chain-snatching attempt. The incident horrifying occured on a Sunday evening and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area and occurred on a Sunday evening. Following the incident, the video began circulating widely on social media.

According to a report by the news organisation India Today, the victim, Manjula, and her husband, Dwarkanath, both residents of Panthadi, were running errands for Diwali celebrations when the incident took place while they were shopping in Mattuthavani.

In the video, it can be seen that the husband had parked his vehicle by the roadside while his wife, Manjula, was dismounting from it. At that moment, two men on a motorcycle approached them from behind.

As they passed by the couple, the man sitting on the pillion seat reached out and grabbed Manjula's chain, attempting to pull it off. This sudden action caused Manjula to fall off the bike and be dragged for several meters. The husband also fell from his bike while trying to save his wife.

According to media reports, the chain did not break and Manjula was dragged for several meters before one part of the chain was left in the snatcher's hand, while the other remained with her.

Distressed by the incident, the couple approached the local police to report the matter. In response to their complaint, law police officials registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the details surrounding the event. Police officials are currently reviewing the CCTV footage to gather crucial evidence that may lead to the identification and arrest of the accused.

Another Chain Snatching Incident Reported In UP

In a shocking incident, two men robbed a woman outside her home in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing a masked man snatching the woman’s gold chain as she opened her door. The accused then fled on a scooter driven by his accomplice.

In response to the viral video, the Ghaziabad police posted on X, stating that a case has been registered at the Shalimar Garden police station and efforts are underway to apprehend the men seen in the footage.

"In connection with the case, a complaint has been registered at the Shalimar Garden police station. Teams have been formed, and continuous efforts are being made to arrest the accused and recover the stolen items. Further legal proceedings are underway," said the Ghaziabad police.