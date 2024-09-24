Video: Masked Man Rings Door Bell, Snatches Woman’s Gold Chain As She Opens Gate & Flees On Scooter With Accomplice In Ghaziabad

@lokeshRlive

In a shocking incident, two men robbed a woman outside her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing a masked man snatching the woman’s gold chain as she opens the door. The accused then flees on a scooter driven by his accomplice.

Watch the video here:

Responding to the viral video, Ghaziabad police, in a post on X, stated that a case has been registered at the Shalimar Garden police station, and efforts are underway to arrest the men seen in the footage.

"In connection with the case, a case has been registered at Shalimar Garden police station. Teams have been formed, and continuous efforts are being made to arrest the accused and recover the stolen items. Further legal proceedings are underway," said the Ghaziabad police.

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना शालीमार गार्डन पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है । अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी व माल बरामदगी हेतु टीमें गठित कर लगातार प्रयास किए जा रहे है । अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) September 24, 2024

This incident comes just days after a similar one in Panchkula, Haryana, where a chain snatcher followed a woman into her home as she was parking her scooter and fled with her gold chain. The video of that incident also went viral.

Watch the video here:

उत्तर प्रदेश में मथुरा में एक महिला अपने घर के अंदर जाती है और उसकी चेन लूट ली जाती है।

अब महिलाएं घर की 4 दीवारी में भी महफूज़ नही हैं pic.twitter.com/jCe1P3QdGv — Ajaz Khan (@AjazKha34701261) September 20, 2024

These recent incidents highlight the increasing boldness of criminals who are not only targeting people in isolated areas but are also robbing them at their homes. Despite the presence of CCTVs, the criminals, often masked, seem undeterred in carrying out these thefts.