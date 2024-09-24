 Video: Masked Man Rings Door Bell, Snatches Woman’s Gold Chain As She Opens Gate & Flees On Scooter With Accomplice In Ghaziabad
Two men robbed a woman outside her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
In a shocking incident, two men robbed a woman outside her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing a masked man snatching the woman’s gold chain as she opens the door. The accused then flees on a scooter driven by his accomplice.

Responding to the viral video, Ghaziabad police, in a post on X, stated that a case has been registered at the Shalimar Garden police station, and efforts are underway to arrest the men seen in the footage.

"In connection with the case, a case has been registered at Shalimar Garden police station. Teams have been formed, and continuous efforts are being made to arrest the accused and recover the stolen items. Further legal proceedings are underway," said the Ghaziabad police.

This incident comes just days after a similar one in Panchkula, Haryana, where a chain snatcher followed a woman into her home as she was parking her scooter and fled with her gold chain. The video of that incident also went viral.

These recent incidents highlight the increasing boldness of criminals who are not only targeting people in isolated areas but are also robbing them at their homes. Despite the presence of CCTVs, the criminals, often masked, seem undeterred in carrying out these thefts.

